U.S. Adds 209,000 Jobs, Beating Expectations

U.S. employers hired at a healthy rate in July, adding 209,000 jobs, as the unemployment rate matched a 16-year-low of 4.3%. However, the show of lasting vitality for the labor market came as wage growth failed to accelerate.

U.S. Trade Gap Narrows 5.9%

The U.S. trade gap narrowed sharply in June as a strengthening global economy pushes up demand for American exports overseas.

U.S. Stocks Rise After Jobs Report

U.S. stocks opened higher Friday after the monthly jobs report showed employers continued hiring at a healthy rate in July.

Canada's Jobless Rate Hits Near Nine-Year Low in July

Canada's unemployment rate fell in July to its lowest level in nearly nine years as the economy added jobs for an eighth straight month, although at a slower pace compared to recent months.

Canada Trade Deficit Unexpectedly Swelled in June

Canada's trade deficit unexpectedly widened in June from the previous month to hit the fourth-biggest on record, as exports fell steeply on lower shipments of precious metals and energy.

Oil Price Forecasts Cut by Banks

Banks have cut their forecasts on Brent and U.S. oil prices for a third consecutive month, doubting that the recent fall in stockpiles will last.

Oil Falls as Oversupply Concerns Linger

Oil prices continued to slide, as investors again worried that OPEC was failing to rein in output and make a dent in the ongoing global supply glut.

Bill Perkins Is the 'Last Cowboy' Betting on Volatile Gas Markets

Bill Perkins, natural gas trader and founder of Skylar Capital Management LP, embraces volatility, preferring to make money with a few monster trades while computers grind out small gains.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Americans Are Saving Less Than Previously Thought

New Guidelines Aim to Clarify Rules on Overdraft Fees

Banks are under pressure by the government to overhaul how they explain checking account overdraft programs that generate billions of dollars in fees for the industry annually.

August 04, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)