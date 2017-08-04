Oil Rises Ahead of OPEC Meeting

Oil futures pushed higher as investors looked ahead to a planned meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries next week.

Oil Price Forecasts Cut by Banks

Banks have cut their forecasts on Brent and U.S. oil prices for a third consecutive month, doubting that the recent fall in stockpiles will last.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls by One

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by one in the past week to 765, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

EU Sanctions Russians Connected to Transfer of Gas Turbines to Crimea

The European Union Friday slapped sanctions on Russian officials and firms connected to the illegal transfer of gas turbines purchased to the annexed peninsula of Crimea.

Saudi Aramco in Talks to Buy PetroChina Refinery Stake

Saudi Aramco is in talks to purchase a stake in one of PetroChina's refineries, in a deal that could be valued at as much as $2 billion.

Bill Perkins Is the 'Last Cowboy' Betting on Volatile Gas Markets

Bill Perkins, natural gas trader and founder of Skylar Capital Management LP, embraces volatility, preferring to make money with a few monster trades while computers grind out small gains.

Adams Resources Wins Court Approval to Sell Assets

Adams Resources Exploration Corp. won court approval this week to sell its assets. Sequitur Permian bought the bulk of the oil and gas assets for about $2.6 million, while Bendel Ventures acquired another set of assets for $1.7 million.

Dover Explores Strategic Alternatives for Most of Its Energy Business

Dover is exploring strategic options for most of its energy business, including a sale, spinoff or a merger. A sale could fetch between $3 billion and $4 billion.

Oil Trader Hall Is Closing His Astenbeck Hedge Fund

Andrew Hall, one of the world's most prominent oil bulls, is shutting down his main hedge fund, the latest reckoning for a Wall Street trader who struck out on his own.

LSE Chief Backs Listing Rule Changes

The London Stock Exchange's top executive endorsed the right of the U.K. securities regulator to consider changing its rules for sovereign-owned companies, a move that could make it easier to woo the listing of oil giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

