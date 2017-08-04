Saudi Aramco in Talks to Buy PetroChina Refinery Stake

Saudi Aramco is in talks to purchase a stake in one of PetroChina's refineries, in a deal that could be valued at as much as $2 billion.

Dover Explores Strategic Alternatives for Most of Its Energy Business

Dover is exploring strategic options for most of its energy business, including a sale, spinoff or a merger. A sale could fetch between $3 billion and $4 billion.

Oil Falls as Supply Glut Concerns Continue

Oil prices fell, reversing gains as investors grew doubtful that enough crude is being consumed to end a global glut.

Oil Trader Hall Is Closing His Astenbeck Hedge Fund

Andrew Hall, one of the world's most prominent oil bulls, is shutting down his main hedge fund, the latest reckoning for a Wall Street trader who struck out on his own.

LSE Chief Backs Listing Rule Changes

The London Stock Exchange's top executive endorsed the right of the U.K. securities regulator to consider changing its rules for sovereign-owned companies, a move that could make it easier to woo the listing of oil giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Bond Upgrades Relieve Pressure on Commodity Firms

Commodity companies have seen their bond ratings improve amid cost cuts, rebounding energy prices and a stronger global economy. The result: bolstered balance sheets and more financial flexibility.

Trump Blames Congress for 'All-Time' Poor Relations With Russia

President Donald Trump laid the blame on Congress for what he described as the deterioration to an "all-time & very dangerous low" of relations with Russia, a day after he signed a bill that slaps sanctions on Russia for its interference in the 2016 elections.

Natural Gas Flat on Dismal Weather Prospects

Natural gas reversed gains and settled lower Thursday, as a smaller-than-average build in stockpiles failed to reassure investors of strong demand in the coming months.

German Auto Makers Agree to Software Updates for Diesel Vehicles

The diesel engine just got another knock, this time in the country where it was invented. Germany's biggest auto makers agreed to implement software updates to their fleet of diesel cars in Germany.

Georgia Nuclear Plant Costs Rise to $25 Billion

Southern Co. released a new estimate for Georgia's Vogtle Electric Generating Plant that shows costs have doubled since the project began.

