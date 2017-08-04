Wells Fargo Expected to Face More Regulatory Sanctions

Wells Fargo is expected to face further regulatory sanctions due to its latest scandal over improperly charging customers for certain auto insurance.

Bill Ackman Pushing for Board Seats to Control ADP

Automatic Data Processing has rejected a request from Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital to extend a deadline to nominate director candidates, in the latest of recent examples of activist investors looking to force changes at companies.

Former VW Compliance Executive Pleads Guilty in Emissions Case

A former Volkswagen compliance executive pleaded guilty to criminal charges stemming from his role in the German auto maker's yearslong emissions-cheating deception.

Toyota Gets on Trump's Good Side With $1.6 Billion Factory

Toyota and Mazda said they would buy $455 million stakes in one another and team up on a $1.6 billion U.S. factory.

Elliott's NXP Stake Pushes Qualcomm to Raise Bid

Elliott Management Corp. disclosed a 6% stake in NXP Semiconductors NV, a signal it plans to push Qualcomm Inc. to raise its $39 billion offer to acquire the world's largest developer of chips for automobiles.

Saudi Aramco in Talks to Buy PetroChina Refinery Stake

Saudi Aramco is in talks to purchase a stake in one of PetroChina's refineries, in a deal that could be valued at as much as $2 billion.

Potbelly Hangs 'For Sale' Sign

Sandwich maker Potbelly Corp. is considering putting itself up for sale, making it the latest restaurant chain to run into trouble as Americans dine out less.

Blackstone, CVC to Buy Paysafe for $3.9 Billion

Blackstone and CVC said they have struck a deal to acquire online-payments processor Paysafe for $3.89 billion amid a wave of consolidation in the sector.

Teva May Need to Pay Up to Lure a CEO Able to Reverse its Fortunes

Troubled Israeli drugmaker Teva, which for months has been unsuccessfully searching for a new chief executive, may be forced to open its wallet wide to lure a candidate to help reverse its fortunes.

RBS Posts First Half-Year Profit in Three Years

Royal Bank of Scotland swung to a net profit for the first half of 2017, as a series of one-off costs melted away.

