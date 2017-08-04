RBS Posts First Half-Year Profit in Three Years

Royal Bank of Scotland swung to a net profit for the first half of 2017, as a series of one-off costs melted away.

Blackstone, CVC to Buy Paysafe for $3.9 Billion

Blackstone and CVC said they have struck a deal to acquire online-payments processor Paysafe for $3.89 billion amid a wave of consolidation in the sector.

Pearson to Ax 3,000 Jobs, Slash Dividend

Education company Pearson said it plans to cut around 3,000 jobs and would slash its dividend, as tough conditions in the industry are forcing it to reshape its business.

Kraft Heinz, Kellogg Latest Food Makers to See Sales Drop

Kraft Heinz and Kellogg Co. joined the litany of food makers plagued by lackluster U.S. sales in the second quarter.

Toyota, Mazda to Build $1.6 Billion Plant in U.S.

Toyota and Mazda are expected to announce plans for the new factory, which would create 4,000 new jobs and be up and running by 2021, according to a person briefed on the plans.

Online Lender Prosper in Talks on Deal That Would Slash Its Value

Under the proposed transaction, Chinese conglomerate Linca Industrial (Fujian) Group would invest $50 million for a roughly 10% stake in Prosper Marketplace, a company that had been valued at $1.9 billion.

Ensco Shareholder Urges Rejection of Atwood Oceanics Deal

A shareholder of Ensco PLC urged others to vote against the company's deal to acquire fellow offshore-drilling contractor Atwood Oceanics Inc.

Saudi Aramco in Talks to Buy PetroChina Refinery Stake

Saudi Aramco is in talks to purchase a stake in one of PetroChina's refineries, in a deal that could be valued at as much as $2 billion.

Fannie, Freddie Signal Possible Payment Delay

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac this week signaled they might not make their quarterly dividend payment to the Treasury Department at the end of September-a move that could divert about $5 billion from federal coffers just as the government's debt ceiling needs to be raised.

Electric-Car Maker Faraday Secures Rescue Loan

Faraday Future, a high-profile electric-car startup, has pledged its corporate headquarters in Los Angeles as collateral to secure a rescue loan intended to keep the lights on while it seeks new investors.

August 04, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)