Online Lender Prosper in Talks on Deal That Would Slash Its Value

Under the proposed transaction, Chinese conglomerate Linca Industrial (Fujian) Group would invest $50 million for a roughly 10% stake in Prosper Marketplace, a company that had been valued at $1.9 billion.

Toyota, Mazda to Build $1.6 Billion Plant in U.S.

Toyota and Mazda are expected to announce plans for the new factory, which would create 4,000 new jobs and be up and running by 2021, according to a person briefed on the plans.

Ensco Shareholder Urges Rejection of Atwood Oceanics Deal

A shareholder of Ensco PLC urged others to vote against the company's deal to acquire fellow offshore-drilling contractor Atwood Oceanics Inc.

Kraft Heinz, Kellogg Latest Food Makers to See Sales Drop

Kraft Heinz and Kellogg Co. joined the litany of food makers plagued by lackluster U.S. sales in the second quarter.

Fannie, Freddie Signal Possible Payment Delay

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac this week signaled they might not make their quarterly dividend payment to the Treasury Department at the end of September-a move that could divert about $5 billion from federal coffers just as the government's debt ceiling needs to be raised.

Electric-Car Maker Faraday Secures Rescue Loan

Faraday Future, a high-profile electric-car startup, has pledged its corporate headquarters in Los Angeles as collateral to secure a rescue loan intended to keep the lights on while it seeks new investors.

Google Co-Founder Enlisted Engineer For His Flying Car

Google co-founder Larry Page's flying-car startup enlisted star Google engineer Anthony Levandowski to work on the project, according to people familiar with the matter, months before Mr. Levandowski left the tech giant last year, allegedly with trade secrets, for rival Uber Technologies Inc.

Dover Explores Strategic Alternatives for Most of Its Energy Business

Dover is exploring strategic options for most of its energy business, including a sale, spinoff or a merger. A sale could fetch between $3 billion and $4 billion.

Smoke, Then Fire: Uber Knowingly Leased Unsafe Cars to Drivers

Chasing breakneck growth, the ride-hailing giant bought Honda SUVs in Singapore subject to a recall. Then one caught fire, sparking a panic at the company. The episode, which wasn't previously public knowledge, adds to the list of crises that unfolded at Uber on the watch of former Chief Executive Travis Kalanick.

Monsanto Employee Emails Show Efforts to Marshal Scientists

An escalating legal battle between Monsanto and a plaintiffs' law firm offers an unusual look inside how the world's largest seed company defended a controversial herbicide.

August 04, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)