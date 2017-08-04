On Our Radar

Deutsche Post AG 2Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT –  The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.XE) second-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released August 8.

. Forecast Change Reported

2nd 2Q17 in % Number 2Q16

Revenues 15,184 +7% 5 14,190

EBIT 829 +10% 5 752

Net Income Attributable 604 +12% 2 541

Basic Earnings Per Share 0.49 +9% 4 0.45

Revenue Post-eCommerce-Parcel 4,282 +5% 3 4,072

Revenue Express 3,799 +10% 3 3,450

Revenue Forwarding/Freight 3,643 +6% 3 3,425

Revenue Supply Chain 3,651 +3% 2 3,541

EBIT Post-eCommerce-Parcel 253 +2% 4 249

EBIT Express 465 +11% 4 418

EBIT Forwarding/Freight 57 -17% 3 69

EBIT Supply Chain 125 +23% 3 102

Dividend Per Share 1.12 +7% 12 1.05

Target Price 34.74 16

Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Factset.

