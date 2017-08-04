CPI Seen Up in July -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 1500 Consumer Credit Jun +$14.0B (3) +$18.4B
Tuesday 0600 NFIB Small Business Svy Jul 102.7 (3) 103.6
1000 Job Openings Jun N/A 5.67M
& Labor Turnover
Wednesday 0830 Productivity (Preliminary) 2Q +0.8% (11) +0.0%*
0830 Unit Labor Costs (Prelim) 2Q +1.1% (11) +2.2%*
1000 Wholesale Inventories Jun +0.6% (6) +0.4%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 5 240K (9) 240K
0830 Producer Price Index Jul +0.2% (11) +0.1%
-- ex food & energy Jul +0.2% (11) +0.1%
1400 Monthly Federal Budget Jul N/A -$113B**
Friday 0830 Consumer Price Index Jul +0.2% (14) +0.0%
-- ex food & energy Jul +0.2% (14) +0.1%
*1Q Revised Reading
**July 2016 Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
