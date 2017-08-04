On Our Radar

Consumer Stocks Flat Ahead Of Earnings - Consumer Roundup

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies were flat as traders hedged their bets ahead of earnings reports from some major retailers next week. Japanese auto giants Toyota and Mazda said they would buy $455 million stakes in one another and team up on a $1.6 billion U.S. factory. Athletic clothing maker Under Armour won a trademark lawsuit in China, marking the latest victory in the battle between western brands and Chinese companies seeking to capitalize on their better-known counterparts.

Continue Reading Below

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2017 16:32 ET (20:32 GMT)