China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Friday, August 4 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 973,694 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Aug-17 12,365 12,545 12,365 12,485 12,405 80 6 52

Sep-17 12,490 12,855 12,410 12,670 12,395 275 153,056 196,108

Oct-17 12,585 12,960 12,585 12,800 12,495 305 80 622

Nov-17 12,615 13,025 12,600 12,845 12,595 250 13,366 30,568

Jan-18 15,290 15,870 15,155 15,550 15,290 260 790,104 322,866

Mar-18 15,500 16,005 15,500 15,920 15,480 440 98 128

Apr-18 15,450 15,940 15,440 15,670 15,445 225 8 56

May-18 15,525 16,105 15,420 15,820 15,550 270 16,964 37,702

Jun-18 15,515 16,070 15,515 15,930 15,540 390 8 52

Jul-18 16,140 16,140 16,080 16,110 15,695 415 4 26

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

August 04, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)