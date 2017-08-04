China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, August 4 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 973,694 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Aug-17 12,365 12,545 12,365 12,485 12,405 80 6 52
Sep-17 12,490 12,855 12,410 12,670 12,395 275 153,056 196,108
Oct-17 12,585 12,960 12,585 12,800 12,495 305 80 622
Nov-17 12,615 13,025 12,600 12,845 12,595 250 13,366 30,568
Jan-18 15,290 15,870 15,155 15,550 15,290 260 790,104 322,866
Mar-18 15,500 16,005 15,500 15,920 15,480 440 98 128
Apr-18 15,450 15,940 15,440 15,670 15,445 225 8 56
May-18 15,525 16,105 15,420 15,820 15,550 270 16,964 37,702
Jun-18 15,515 16,070 15,515 15,930 15,540 390 8 52
Jul-18 16,140 16,140 16,080 16,110 15,695 415 4 26
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
