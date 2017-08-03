Utilities Rise as Treasury Yields Fall -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of utilities--often regarded as a proxy for bonds--rose as Treasury yields declined, boosting demand for defensive, dividend-paying stocks.
The states of Washington and Oregon, used to cool summer temperatures, were scrambling emergency services as temperatures remained near or above 100 degrees Fahrenheit in large swathes of both. In Portland, Ore., the 1981 record high of 107 degrees could be broken Thursday.
Hawaiian Electric posted a decline in second-quarter earnings from a year earlier.
