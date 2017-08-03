U.S. Mortgage Rates Little Changed in Latest Week

Average fixed mortgage rates in the U.S. were little changed in the past week, according to mortgage-finance company Freddie Mac.

For the week ended Thursday, 30-year fixed-rate mortgages averaged 3.93%, compared with 3.92% a week earlier and 3.43% one year ago.

Sean Becketti, chief economist at Freddie Mac, said the 0.01 percentage point move in the 30-year mortgage rate reflects the 10-year Treasury yield, which was relatively flat this week. "Despite a strong advance estimate for second quarter GDP, markets are erring on the side of caution," he said.

Rates on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages fell to 3.18%, compared with 3.2% last week and 2.74% a year earlier.

Five-year Treasury-indexed adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, on average were at 3.15%, compared with 3.18% the previous week and 2.73% the previous year.

August 03, 2017 10:22 ET (14:22 GMT)