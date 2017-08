Shares of telecommunications companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, amid mixed earnings reports.

Continue Reading Below

Windstream shares slid after the provider of telecom services to businesses discontinued its dividend for a share buyback program.

Shares of regional carrier CenturyLink declined after its second-quarter earnings lagged behind some investors' expectations.

(- By Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2017 16:36 ET (20:36 GMT)