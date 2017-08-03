Tech Down as Traders Hedge on Trade Dispute - Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies ticked down as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for global trade.

Tensions mounted between China and the U.S. after The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration is considering invoking a little-used provision of U.S. trade law to penalize China for perceived unfair trade practices.

Cybersecurity firm Symantec agreed to sell its website-security business to smaller rival DigiCert for about $950 million.

Tesla rallied after the electric-car company reiterated its plans to sell more vehicles during the second half of the year.

