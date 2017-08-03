Stocks Fade After Dow Hits 22000

Stocks around the world struggled after the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed above the 22000 mark for the first time.

Global Inflation Hits Lowest Level Since 2009

Inflation in the Group of 20 largest economies, which account for most of the world's economic activity, fell to its lowest level in almost eight years during June, deepening a puzzle that confronts central banks as they contemplate the removal of post-crisis stimulus policies.

China Caixin Services PMI Pace of Expansion Slows in July

Activity in China's service sector expanded at a slightly slower pace in July, a private gauge showed Thursday, another indication of possible softness in the sector following weaker official data.

Dow Passes 22000, Fueled by Broad Global Growth

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit 22000 on Wednesday, as a rejuvenated global economy has helped offset lukewarm U.S. growth.

Oil Edges Higher After U.S. Crude Stocks Fall

Oil futures nudged higher, building on a rebound overnight after investors ultimately took a bullish view on weekly U.S. inventory data.

Williams Says Fed Should Start Reducing Its Balance Sheet This Fall

San Francisco Fed President John Williams said it would be appropriate to start slowly shrinking the U.S. central bank's holdings of more than $4 trillion in bonds in the fall.

Rosengren: Tight Labor Markets Justify Fed Plans to Keep Raising Rates

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said tight labor markets should keep the U.S. central bank on its path to gradually raise rates and start slowly shrinking its balance sheet, despite a surprising pause in inflation pressures this spring.

RBA's Harper Blames Australian Dollar's Strength on U.S. Dollar Disconnect

The Australian dollar's recent surge to a two-year high is largely due to a detachment of the U.S. dollar from economic fundamentals, Reserve Bank of Australia's Ian Harper said.

China Pushes Back on U.S. Accusations on Trade, Urges Cooperation

China defended its protection of intellectual property and called on the U.S. to remain cooperative on trade, as the Trump administration considers taking a harder line with Beijing.

Investors Pile Into Private Equity at Greatest Clip Since 2013

Apollo Global Management LLC, Carlyle Group LP and their private-equity peers are growing their assets at an accelerated clip as investors seek alternatives to richly priced stocks and bonds.

