Oil Edges Higher After U.S. Crude Stocks Fall

Oil futures nudged higher, building on a rebound overnight after investors ultimately took a bullish view on weekly U.S. inventory data.

Oil Trader Hall Is Closing His Astenbeck Hedge Fund

Famed oil trader Andrew Hall is shutting down his main hedge fund Astenbeck Capital Management. Mr. Hall confirmed the decision Thursday.

LSE Chief Backs Listing Rule Changes

The London Stock Exchange's top executive endorsed the right of the U.K. securities regulator to consider changing its rules for sovereign-owned companies, a move that could make it easier to woo the listing of oil giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Bond Upgrades Relieve Pressure on Commodity Firms

Commodity companies have seen their bond ratings improve amid cost cuts, rebounding energy prices and a stronger global economy. The result: bolstered balance sheets and more financial flexibility.

Trump Blames Congress for 'All-Time' Poor Relations With Russia

President Donald Trump said relations with Russia had deteriorated to an "all-time & very dangerous low," and seemed to suggest that a new bill slapping sanctions on Russia for its meddling in the 2016 elections was to blame.

Natural Gas Flat on Dismal Weather Prospects

Natural gas reversed gains and settled lower Thursday, as a smaller-than-average build in stockpiles failed to reassure investors of strong demand in the coming months.

German Auto Makers Agree to Software Updates for Diesel Vehicles

The diesel engine just got another knock, this time in the country where it was invented. Germany's biggest auto makers agreed to implement software updates to their fleet of diesel cars in Germany.

Georgia Nuclear Plant Costs Rise to $25 Billion

Southern Co. released a new estimate for Georgia's Vogtle Electric Generating Plant that shows costs have doubled since the project began.

U.S. Oil Inventories Post Smaller-Than-Expected Decline

U.S. inventories of crude oil and processed fuels like gasoline declined for the week ended July 28, according to EIA data. Crude-oil supplies fell by 1.5 million barrels when a decline of 3.1 million barrels was expected.

OPEC's 'Catch-22': How to Unwind Its Deal to Cut Oil Output

OPEC and other big oil producers are facing a new high-wire act: how to keep the oil market calm if they decide to lift their output curbs and ramp production back up.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)