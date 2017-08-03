Oil Edges Higher After U.S. Crude Stocks Fall

Continue Reading Below

Oil futures nudged higher, building on a rebound overnight after investors ultimately took a bullish view on weekly U.S. inventory data.

Natural Gas Pares Gains Despite Storage Data

Natural-gas prices pared gains Thursday despite government data that showed a smaller-than-expected storage addition in the latest week.

Bond Upgrades Relieve Pressure on Commodity Firms

Commodity companies have seen their bond ratings improve amid cost cuts, rebounding energy prices and a stronger global economy. The result: bolstered balance sheets and more financial flexibility.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Tesla Loss Widens But Beats Expectations

Tesla Inc. worked to calm investor nerves, stressing that orders for its two older and more expensive vehicles have accelerated lately despite the arrival of the cheaper Model 3 compact car.

Georgia Nuclear Plant Costs Rise to $25 Billion

Southern Co. released a new estimate for Georgia's Vogtle Electric Generating Plant that shows costs have doubled since the project began.

U.S. Oil Inventories Post Smaller-Than-Expected Decline

U.S. inventories of crude oil and processed fuels like gasoline declined for the week ended July 28, according to EIA data. Crude-oil supplies fell by 1.5 million barrels when a decline of 3.1 million barrels was expected.

OPEC's 'Catch-22': How to Unwind Its Deal to Cut Oil Output

OPEC and other big oil producers are facing a new high-wire act: how to keep the oil market calm if they decide to lift their output curbs and ramp production back up.

Rio Tinto in Giving Mood After Strong First Half of Year

The mining company plans to return a total $3 billion to shareholders in 2017 after profit jumped and debt fell over the first half of the year.

German Auto Makers Agree to Software Updates for Diesel Vehicles

The diesel engine just got another knock, this time in the country where it was invented. Germany's biggest auto makers agreed to implement software updates to their fleet of diesel cars in Germany.

Europe's Largest Oil Refinery Disabled by Fire, Raising Fuel Prices Globally

The largest crude-oil refinery in Europe may not reopen until later this month after being knocked offline by a fire over the weekend, causing gasoline and other fuel prices to rise globally, says Shell, the facility's operator.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)