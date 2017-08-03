Avon CEO to Step Down Amid Activist Investor Pressure

Avon said that Chief Executive Sheri McCoy will resign in March, as the company faces pressure from activist investors to make faster progress on its corporate turnaround plan.

Teva Hit by Increased Competition in U.S. Generics

Investor concerns about Teva, which is grappling with a leadership vacuum and industry headwinds, mounted when the world's biggest seller of generic drugs offered a bleak financial update that sent shares reeling.

'London Whale' Has a New Target: J.P. Morgan

The U.S. case against two former J.P. Morgan traders charged with concealing billions in losses fell apart because a key witness known as the London Whale shifted blame to CEO James Dimon and other top executives.

FedEx to Skip Holiday Surcharges for Most Orders

FedEx said it won't charge additional fees for most orders during the holiday season, in contrast with UPS, undercutting its main rival as they battle for e-commerce customers.

Aetna Profit Rises on Better Pricing, Strategy

Aetna reported a stronger profit for its second quarter, boosted by limited medical spending and better-than-expected results from Affordable Care Act programs intended to reduce insurers' risk on health-law insurance plans.

New Weight Watchers CEO Hopes to Pull Off Another Turnaround

Weight Watchers' CEO Mindy Grossman will lead her first earnings call for the company after it reports earnings Thursday. Investors are anxious to hear whether the company can continue its newfound momentum.

Oil Trader Andrew Hall Is Closing His Astenbeck Hedge Fund

Famed oil trader Andrew Hall is shutting down his main hedge fund Astenbeck Capital Management. Mr. Hall confirmed the decision Thursday.

CBS Taps Facebook Executive for Digital Ad Push

Network restructures sales unit, Jo Ann Ross upped to chief revenue officer.

Discovery Communications and TEN Rev Up Auto Deal

New joint venture aimed at reaching car enthusiasts across all media.

Global Payments to Buy Two Divisions of Active Network in $1.2 Billion Deal

Global Payments Inc. said Thursday it has agreed to buy the communities and sports divisions of technology and media company Active Network Inc. in a cash and stock deal valued at roughly $1.2 billion.

August 03, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)