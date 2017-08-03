'London Whale' Has a New Target: J.P. Morgan

The U.S. case against two former J.P. Morgan traders charged with concealing billions in losses fell apart because a key witness known as the London Whale shifted blame to CEO James Dimon and other top executives.

Guggenheim in Talks to Sell Retail Funds Business to Invesco

Guggenheim Partners is in talks to sell its retail funds business to Invesco Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.

Millennium Health Trustee Targets J.P. Morgan Over Soured $1.8 Billion Loan

A trustee for creditors of Millennium Health LLC is suing J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for funds to repay an ill-fated $1.8 billion loan, accusing the bank of concealing a federal investigation into the drug-testing company's billing practices that later drove it into chapter 11.

Departing GE Executive Joins Blackstone's New Infrastructure Unit

Steve Bolze, a General Electric Co. executive who was recently passed over for GE's top job, is joining Blackstone Group LP to help run its new infrastructure-investing business.

Home Capital Posts Quarterly Loss

Embattled mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc. reported a second-quarter loss as it dealt with the fallout from an emergency bailout from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

XPO Logistics May Spend Up to $8 Billion on Acquisitions

XPO Logistics is going on a spending spree, earmarking up to $8 billion for acquisitions and planning to nearly double the hubs in its last-mile delivery network, Chief Executive Bradley Jacobs said.

Symantec Sells Web-Certification Business to DigiCert

The cybersecurity firm said Wednesday it has agreed to sell its website-security business to DigiCert Inc., a deal in which Symantec will receive $950 million.

Chinese-Backed Company to Buy the Studio Behind 'Spotlight'

Tang Media Partners, a two-year-old company with major Chinese backers, is nearing a deal to buy Open Road Films, the production and distribution studio owned by the biggest movie-theater chains in the U.S., the companies said.

Facebook Drowns Out Fake News With More Information

Starting Thursday, when Facebook users come across popular links in their feeds, they may also see a cluster of other articles on the same topic-part of the company's strategy to limit the damage of false news without censoring posts.

Activision Blizzard Earnings: What to Watch

Activision Blizzard Inc. reports second-quarter results after the close of trading Thursday. The videogame publisher's shares are up about 67% since the start of the year, driven by increasing sales of high-margin digital goods that continue to lift the industry.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)