Guggenheim in Talks to Sell Retail Funds Business to Invesco

Guggenheim Partners is in talks to sell its retail funds business to Invesco Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.

Millennium Health Trustee Targets J.P. Morgan Over Soured $1.8 Billion Loan

A trustee for creditors of Millennium Health LLC is suing J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for funds to repay an ill-fated $1.8 billion loan, accusing the bank of concealing a federal investigation into the drug-testing company's billing practices that later drove it into chapter 11.

Departing GE Executive Joins Blackstone's New Infrastructure Unit

Steve Bolze, a General Electric Co. executive who was recently passed over for GE's top job, is joining Blackstone Group LP to help run its new infrastructure-investing business.

Home Capital Posts Quarterly Loss

Embattled mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc. reported a second-quarter loss as it dealt with the fallout from an emergency bailout from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

XPO Logistics May Spend Up to $8 Billion on Acquisitions

XPO Logistics is going on a spending spree, earmarking up to $8 billion for acquisitions and planning to nearly double the hubs in its last-mile delivery network, Chief Executive Bradley Jacobs said.

Symantec Sells Web-Certification Business to DigiCert

The cybersecurity firm said Wednesday it has agreed to sell its website-security business to DigiCert Inc., a deal in which Symantec will receive $950 million.

Chinese-Backed Company to Buy the Studio Behind 'Spotlight'

Tang Media Partners, a two-year-old company with major Chinese backers, is nearing a deal to buy Open Road Films, the production and distribution studio owned by the biggest movie-theater chains in the U.S., the companies said.

Tesla Loss Widens But Beats Expectations

Tesla Inc. worked to calm investor nerves, stressing that orders for its two older and more expensive vehicles have accelerated lately despite the arrival of the cheaper Model 3 compact car.

Insurers' Operating Incomes Rise

AIG posted better-than-expected operating results in its first quarter with Brian Duperreault at the helm, while competitor MetLife reported results for the last quarter before the spinoff of its historic core life-insurance unit.

Wyndham to Separate Hotel, Timeshare Businesses

Hospitality group Wyndham Worldwide plans to separate its hotel and timeshare businesses into two publicly traded companies, following other large hotel corporations that also separated their timeshare businesses in recent years.

