China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, August 3 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 677,920 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Aug-17 12,405 12,405 12,405 12,405 12,545 -140 2 58
Sep-17 12,310 12,500 12,300 12,395 12,350 45 115,380 223,332
Oct-17 12,430 12,585 12,430 12,495 12,455 40 96 660
Nov-17 12,495 12,710 12,490 12,595 12,530 65 9,442 31,150
Jan-18 15,225 15,395 15,150 15,290 15,265 25 539,160 302,916
Mar-18 15,455 15,530 15,455 15,480 15,340 140 6 116
Apr-18 15,445 15,445 15,445 15,445 15,465 -20 2 58
May-18 15,540 15,635 15,430 15,550 15,555 -5 13,816 36,508
Jun-18 15,590 15,605 15,500 15,540 15,550 -10 12 56
Jul-18 15,750 15,750 15,640 15,695 15,575 120 4 28
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 03, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)