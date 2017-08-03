On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Thursday, August 3 2017

Continue Reading Below

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 677,920 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Aug-17 12,405 12,405 12,405 12,405 12,545 -140 2 58

Continue Reading Below

Sep-17 12,310 12,500 12,300 12,395 12,350 45 115,380 223,332

Oct-17 12,430 12,585 12,430 12,495 12,455 40 96 660

Nov-17 12,495 12,710 12,490 12,595 12,530 65 9,442 31,150

Jan-18 15,225 15,395 15,150 15,290 15,265 25 539,160 302,916

Mar-18 15,455 15,530 15,455 15,480 15,340 140 6 116

Apr-18 15,445 15,445 15,445 15,445 15,465 -20 2 58

May-18 15,540 15,635 15,430 15,550 15,555 -5 13,816 36,508

Jun-18 15,590 15,605 15,500 15,540 15,550 -10 12 56

Jul-18 15,750 15,750 15,640 15,695 15,575 120 4 28

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)