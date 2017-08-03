Aetna Profit Rises on Better Pricing; Company Raises Outlook

Aetna Inc. reported a stronger profit for its second quarter as it makes plans to exit the remaining four states in which its Affordable Care Act exchanges still operate.

Many of the health insurance company's peers also have posted a rise in profit this quarter, signaling potential for expansion in the industry.

Aetna on Thursday also raised its full-year earnings outlook, lifting its adjusted earnings on a per-share basis by 60 cents at the midpoint to $9.45 to $9.55; analysts projected $8.89 a share. In May, Aetna projected earnings of at least $8.80 a share.

The Hartford, Conn., company attributed its quarterly earnings growth to disciplined pricing and a growth strategy that is working.

Revenue in the quarter fell 2.5% from a year ago, reflecting lower premiums in the company's health-care segment as it continued pulling out of ACA market exchanges. Despite the decline, revenue was buoyed by higher yields in commercial and government businesses and growth in membership for its Medicare products.

In all for the second quarter, Aetna reported a profit of $1.2 billion, or $3.60 a share, compared with $790.8 million, or $2.23 a share, a year earlier. Revenue fell 2.5% to $15.5 billion.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $3.42 a share, compared with $2.21 a share a year ago. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting earnings of $2.35 a share.

Shares, up 34% from a year ago, rose 2.9% to $159.25 in premarket trading.

