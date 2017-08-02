Dow Closes Above 22000

A surge in Apple shares sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average past 22000 for the first time, the latest milestone in a stock rally that has stretched into its ninth year.

ADP Reports 178,000 Rise in July Private Payrolls

Hiring at private U.S. employers slowed more than expected for the second consecutive month, potentially raising concerns about a weakening economy. Firms added 178,000 workers to their ranks in July.

Rosengren: Tight Labor Markets Justify Fed Plans to Keep Raising Rates

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said tight labor markets should keep the U.S. central bank on its path to gradually raise rates and start slowly shrinking its balance sheet, despite a surprising pause in inflation pressures this spring.

Williams Says Fed Should Start Reducing Its Balance Sheet This Fall

San Francisco Fed President John Williams said it would be appropriate to start slowly shrinking the U.S. central bank's holdings of more than $4 trillion in bonds in the fall.

Mester: Fed's Anticipated Path of Rate Increases 'Appropriate'

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said the Fed should stick to the monetary policy path it outlined in its most recent projections.

Venezuelan Default Fears Rise With Billions in Debt Coming Due Soon

Investors have been bracing for a Venezuela debt default for more than a year, but fallout from the country's widely criticized election last weekend could prove to be the tipping point.

U.S. Oil Inventories Post Smaller-Than-Expected Decline

U.S. inventories of crude oil and processed fuels like gasoline declined for the week ended July 28, according to EIA data. Crude-oil supplies fell by 1.5 million barrels when a decline of 3.1 million barrels was expected.

OPEC's 'Catch-22': How to Unwind Its Deal to Cut Oil Output

OPEC and other big oil producers are facing a new high-wire act: how to keep the oil market calm if they decide to lift their output curbs and ramp production back up.

U.S. Plans Trade Measures Against China

The Trump administration is planning trade measures to force Beijing to crack down on intellectual-property theft and ease requirements that American companies share advanced technologies to gain entry to the Chinese market.

Chicago Open Outcry Floor Wins Approval

Box Options Exchange won approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch an open outcry floor in Chicago, the first of its kind in decades.

