Dow Tops 22000, Boosted by Apple

A surge in Apple shares sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average past 22000 for the first time, but declines in other large U.S. technology companies pressured major indexes.

ADP Reports 178,000 Rise in July Private Payrolls

Hiring at private U.S. employers slowed more than expected for the second consecutive month, potentially raising concerns about a weakening economy. Firms added 178,000 workers to their ranks in July.

Mester: Fed's Anticipated Path of Rate Increases 'Appropriate'

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said the Fed should stick to the monetary policy path it outlined in its most recent projections.

Venezuelan Default Fears Rise With Billions in Debt Coming Due Soon

Investors have been bracing for a Venezuela debt default for more than a year, but fallout from the country's widely criticized election last weekend could prove to be the tipping point.

U.S. Oil Inventories Post Smaller-Than-Expected Decline

U.S. inventories of crude oil and processed fuels like gasoline declined for the week ended July 28, according to EIA data. Crude-oil supplies fell by 1.5 million barrels when a decline of 3.1 million barrels was expected.

OPEC's 'Catch-22': How to Unwind Its Deal to Cut Oil Output

OPEC and other big oil producers are facing a new high-wire act: how to keep the oil market calm if they decide to lift their output curbs and ramp production back up.

U.S. Plans Trade Measures Against China

The Trump administration is planning trade measures to force Beijing to crack down on intellectual-property theft and ease requirements that American companies share advanced technologies to gain entry to the Chinese market.

CBOE, Winklevoss Twins Team Up for Bitcoin Data

CBOE Holdings has entered an agreement with Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss to use bitcoin market data, paving the way for CBOE to list bitcoin derivatives.

Treasury Advisory Committee Urges Prompt Raising of Debt Limit

The Treasury Department said it continues to expect to be able to fund the government through the end of September, but said it is critical Congress act "promptly" to raise the borrowing limit.

Eurozone Producer Prices Fell in June

The prices of goods leaving the eurozone's factory gates fell in June for the third month in four, as inflation looks set to remain weak despite a sustained pickup in economic growth.

August 02, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)