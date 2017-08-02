South Korea Leads Stocks Lower

Continue Reading Below

Geopolitics helped prompt profit-taking in Asian shares Thursday following this week's strength.

China Caixin Services PMI Pace of Expansion Slows in July

Activity in China's service sector expanded at a slightly slower pace in July, a private gauge showed Thursday, another indication of possible softness in the sector following weaker official data.

Dow Passes 22000, Fueled by Broad Global Growth

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit 22000 on Wednesday, as a rejuvenated global economy has helped offset lukewarm U.S. growth.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Williams Says Fed Should Start Reducing Its Balance Sheet This Fall

San Francisco Fed President John Williams said it would be appropriate to start slowly shrinking the U.S. central bank's holdings of more than $4 trillion in bonds in the fall.

Rosengren: Tight Labor Markets Justify Fed Plans to Keep Raising Rates

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said tight labor markets should keep the U.S. central bank on its path to gradually raise rates and start slowly shrinking its balance sheet, despite a surprising pause in inflation pressures this spring.

Investors Pile Into Private Equity at Greatest Clip Since 2013

Apollo Global Management LLC, Carlyle Group LP and their private-equity peers are growing their assets at an accelerated clip as investors seek alternatives to richly priced stocks and bonds.

Iraq Set to Raise $1 Billion in Bond Sale

Iraq is set to raise $1 billion through its first independent international bond sale in more than a decade, bankers aware of the transaction said on Wednesday, as the war-torn country looks for cash to support its finances.

U.S. Loan Risk Falls Slightly

The riskiness of big loans held by U.S. banks and investors "declined slightly but remains elevated" because of debt tied to corporate buyout deals and the oil-and-gas industry, according to regulators.

Chicago Open Outcry Floor Wins Approval

Box Options Exchange won approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch an open outcry floor in Chicago, the first of its kind in decades.

Dow Closes Above 22000

A surge in Apple shares sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average past 22000 for the first time, the latest milestone in a stock rally that has stretched into its ninth year.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)