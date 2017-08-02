Standard Chartered Shares Fall as Dividends Stay Suspended

Standard Chartered said it isn't ready to start paying dividends again but will reconsider it at the end of the year.

Banking Regulator to Take First Step Toward Changing Volcker Rule

The national bank regulator is taking a first step toward changing the Volcker rule trading ban, as regulators continue behind-the-scenes discussions about revamping the much-criticized regulation.

Virtu to Sell Electronic Bond Trading Platform

Electronic trading firm Virtu Financial is moving to sell BondPoint, the fixed-income trading platform it took over last month when it completed its acquisition of KCG Holdings, a person familiar with the situation said.

Some Insurers Seek ACA Premium Increases of 30% and Higher

Major health insurers in some states are seeking 2018 premium increases on Affordable Care Act plans of 30% or more, according to new federal data.

Stock Indexes Push Back Against Dual-Class Listings

Companies with multiple share-class structures, such as Snap Inc., won't be allowed to join the S&P 500, according to new rules outlined by the operator of the most widely followed market benchmark.

Indexers Push Back Against Wall Street

Give a small cheer to the index nerds at S&P. Their decision to ban companies that have different classes of stock is a rare instance of Wall Street protecting investors.

Bitcoin Rival Launches in Volatile First Day

Bitcoin Cash, a new version of the digital currency created by one side in an industry rift, fell sharply in its first trading day.

Inside Goldman's Struggle to Climb Out of Last Place in Trading

Goldman Sachs's 40% decline in fixed-income activity has rattled executives, sparking a charm offensive designed to showcase a more customer-friendly Goldman.

Brexit Could Lead to Loss of 17,000 U.K. Investment Banking Jobs

Up to 17,000 investment banking jobs could leave the U.K. soon after Brexit, according to the latest estimates from Oliver Wyman.

How Risky Loans Are Kept Afloat in Alphabet Soup

Corporate borrowers are relying on credit products from pre-crisis days known as collateralized loan obligations, or CLOs, more than they realize.

