Tesla Loss Widens But Beats Expectations

Tesla second-quarter loss was narrower than analysts' expectations, buoying the Silicon Valley auto maker as it ramps up production for its first all-electric sedan designed for a mainstream audience.

Apple's Breakthrough Product: Services

Apple said services-the App Store, iTunes, Apple Pay, iCloud and more-generated more than $27.8 billion in revenue for the 12 months ended July 1.

Mondelez CEO Rosenfeld to Exit Amid Big Food Woes

Irene Rosenfeld is stepping down after 11 years as chief executive of Mondelez International, as the snack giant faces pressure to improve profitability amid an upheaval in the packaged food business.

Nearly $3 Billion Pulled From Hedge Fund Giant Och-Ziff

Investors pulled $2.9 billion over the past four months from the largest publicly traded U.S. hedge-fund firm, Och-Ziff, in another sign of trouble for the industry.

Boeing Nears Plane-Parts Deal With Supplier

Boeing is close to settling one of its thorniest supplier issues by provisionally agreeing on a long-term deal for plane parts with Spirit AeroSystems.

Wyndham to Separate Hotel, Timeshare Businesses

Hospitality group Wyndham Worldwide plans to separate its hotel and timeshare businesses into two publicly traded companies, following other large hotel corporations that also separated their timeshare businesses in recent years.

J.P. Morgan Chase Settles Allegations Over Checking Account Denials

J.P. Morgan Chase agreed to pay $4.6 million to settle allegations it didn't properly inform people about why their account applications were denied.

Pricewaterhouse to Settle Brokerage Audit Allegations for $1 Million

Accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP agreed Wednesday to pay $1 million to settle a regulator's allegations that its audit of Bank of America Corp.'s Merrill Lynch brokerage had been inadequate.

Facebook's New-Graduate Hires Help Diversify Workforce

Facebook said its efforts to diversify its workforce are starting to bear fruit, thanks in part to an effort to hire more women straight out of college.

Georgia Nuclear Plant Costs Rise to $25 Billion

Southern Co. released a new estimate for Georgia's Vogtle Electric Generating Plant that shows costs have doubled since the project began.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)