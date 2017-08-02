Apple's Breakthrough Product: Services

Apple said services-the App Store, iTunes, Apple Pay, iCloud and more-generated more than $27.8 billion in revenue for the 12 months ended July 1.

Mondelez CEO Rosenfeld to Exit Amid Big Food Woes

Irene Rosenfeld is stepping down after 11 years as chief executive of Mondelez International, as the snack giant faces pressure to improve profitability amid an upheaval in the packaged food business.

Nearly $3 Billion Pulled From Hedge Fund Giant Och-Ziff

Investors pulled $2.9 billion over the past four months from the largest publicly traded U.S. hedge-fund firm, Och-Ziff, in another sign of trouble for the industry.

Boeing Nears Plane-Parts Deal With Supplier

Boeing is close to settling one of its thorniest supplier issues by provisionally agreeing on a long-term deal for plane parts with Spirit AeroSystems.

Facebook's New-Graduate Hires Help Diversify Workforce

Facebook said its efforts to diversify its workforce are starting to bear fruit, thanks in part to an effort to hire more women straight out of college.

Georgia Nuclear Plant Costs Rise to $25 Billion

Southern Co. released a new estimate for Georgia's Vogtle Electric Generating Plant that shows costs have doubled since the project began.

Qatar Airways Won't Take a Stake in American Airlines

Qatar Airways said it is abandoning its controversial plan to take a stake of up to 10% in American Airlines Group, ending a brash attempt by the government-owned Middle East carrier to push into the U.S. amid political upheaval at home.

Ferrari Evaluating Development of Larger Model

Ferrari is considering building a car that is bigger than its current models as the Italian company seeks to expand its appeal and boost volume in the coming years.

AT&T Wireless Executive Glenn Lurie to Retire Next Month

AT&T said veteran executive Glenn Lurie will retire next month, the latest sign of the telephone company's efforts to retool its management team to run a more entertainment-focused business.

CBOE, Winklevoss Twins Team Up for Bitcoin Data

CBOE Holdings has entered an agreement with Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss to use bitcoin market data, paving the way for CBOE to list bitcoin derivatives.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)