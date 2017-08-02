Apple's Breakthrough Product: Services

Continue Reading Below

Apple said services-the App Store, iTunes, Apple Pay, iCloud and more-generated more than $27.8 billion in revenue for the 12 months ended July 1.

Mondelez CEO Rosenfeld to Exit Amid Big Food Woes

Irene Rosenfeld is stepping down after 11 years as chief executive of Mondelez International, as the snack giant faces pressure to improve profitability amid an upheaval in the packaged food business.

Nearly $3 Billion Pulled From Hedge Fund Giant Och Ziff

Investors pulled $2.9 billion from the largest publicly traded U.S. hedge-fund firm over the last four months, another sign of trouble for some of industry's biggest names.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook's New-Graduate Hires Help Diversify Workforce

Facebook said its efforts to diversify its workforce are starting to bear fruit, thanks in part to an effort to hire more women straight out of college.

Georgia Nuclear Plant Costs Rise to $25 Billion

Utility Southern Co. released a new estimate Wednesday for Georgia's Vogtle Electric Generating Plant that shows costs have doubled since the project began.

Qatar Airways Won't Take a Stake in American Airlines

Qatar Airways said it is abandoning its controversial plan to take a stake of up to 10% in American Airlines Group Inc.

AT&T Wireless Executive Glenn Lurie to Retire Next Month

AT&T said veteran executive Glenn Lurie will retire next month, the latest sign of the telephone company's efforts to retool its management team to run a more entertainment-focused business.

CBOE, Winklevoss Twins Team Up for Bitcoin Data

CBOE Holdings, which oversees the largest U.S. options exchange, has entered an agreement with Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss to use bitcoin market data, paving the way for Chicago-based CBOE to list bitcoin derivatives.

PharMerica to Be Taken Private by KKR-Backed Company

KKR & Co. and Walgreens Boots Alliance have reached a deal to take PharMerica private in a deal valued at $1.4 billion, the companies said Wednesday.

Standard Chartered Shares Fall as Dividends Stay Suspended

Standard Chartered, a laggard among banks restructuring since the financial crisis, said it still sees too many uncertainties to start paying dividends again.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)