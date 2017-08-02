Mondelez Names McCain Foods Chief as New CEO

Mondelez International has tapped an outsider for its next chief executive: McCain Foods CEO Dirk Van de Put.

PharMerica to Be Taken Private by KKR-Backed Company

KKR & Co. and Walgreens Boots Alliance have reached a deal to take PharMerica private in a deal valued at $1.4 billion, the companies said Wednesday.

Apple Sales Rise on Revived iPad, Mac Sales

Apple delivered strong revenue in the June quarter, typically its weakest period, by re-energizing iPad and Mac sales and keeping purchases of iPhones steady as consumers anticipate a new phone this fall.

Standard Chartered Shares Fall as Dividends Stay Suspended

Standard Chartered said it isn't ready to start paying dividends again but will reconsider it at the end of the year.

Good News for Apple: China Still Wants Pricey Phones

Apple has been facing headwinds in China, but the new iPhone expected this fall offers a glimmer of hope, some analysts say, thanks to affluent Chinese consumers who are willing to pay premium prices for the latest technology.

Rio Tinto in Giving Mood After Strong First Half of Year

The mining company plans to return a total $3 billion to shareholders in 2017 after profit jumped and debt fell over the first half of the year.

Carlyle's Profit Jumps as Investments Appreciate

Carlyle Group LP's second-quarter profit soared as its investments appreciated, adding to private-equity firms' strong showing for the period.

Jacobs Engineering to Buy CH2M for $2.85 Billion

Jacobs Engineering unveiled a $2.85 billion cash-and-stock deal for engineering-services firm CH2M Hill, as Jacobs seeks to capture more lucrative infrastructure and government-services business.

Apollo's Profit Falls on Commodity-Price Swings

Apollo Global Management's second-quarter profit fell as commodity-price weakness slowed its investment gains.

AutoNation Opens Used-Car Center as Margins Slip

The nation's largest dealership group opened its first "AutoNation USA" used-car center this week, a store playing central role a series of moves to lower reliance on auto makers that dictate strict terms to their retailers.

