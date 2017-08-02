Mondelez Names McCain Foods Chief as New CEO

Mondelez International has tapped an outsider for its next chief executive.

The maker of Ritz crackers and Oreo cookies said Wednesday that Dirk Van de Put, who currently leads the privately held Canadian company McCain Foods Ltd., will take over for CEO Irene Rosenfeld in November.

Ms. Rosenfeld, 64 years old, will continue to serve as board chair until she retires in March. She has been CEO since 2007 and, in recent months, has faced pressure from activist investors to amp up the company's profit margins, which trail those of competitors.

The Wall Street Journal reported in April that Mondelez was searching for Ms. Rosenfeld's replacement, though she said earlier in the year she had no plans to retire.

McCain, a $7.3 billion company, makes frozen french fries and other potato products. At Mondelez, Mr. Van de Put will oversee a far-reaching portfolio of snack, gum and candy products including bel Vita biscuits and Trident gum.

Mr. Van de Put has also worked at Novartis AG, Group Danone, Coca-Cola Co. and Mars Inc. Ms. Rosenfeld said in prepared remarks that Mr. Van de Put is prepared to lead Mondelez, which has a market value of around $66 billion.

"He is a seasoned global CEO, having lived and worked on three different continents, with deep experience and expertise in all critical business and commercial operations in both emerging and developed markets," she said.

