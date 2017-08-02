Hong Kong June Retail Sales Up 0.1% by Value; Below Expectations

Hong Kong's retail sales by value edged up 0.1% in June from a year earlier amid a recovery in inbound tourism, the Census and Statistics Department said Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

The growth rate was lower than May's 0.4% rise and below the median 1.9% forecast of four economists surveyed earlier by Dow Jones Newswires. For the first half, the city's retail sales by value fell 0.6% from a year earlier.

Hong Kong's retail sales by volume rose 0.4% in June from a year earlier, decelerating from May's 0.6% increase, and was below the survey's median forecast of 1.7% rise.

Write to Chester Yung at chester.yung@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2017 05:02 ET (09:02 GMT)