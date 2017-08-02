Correction to Pfizer Earnings Article From Tuesday

Pfizer Inc. Chief Executive Ian Read said the company could see as many as 15 approvals over the next five years with sales potential of $1 billion a year or more, and half of those by 2020. "Pfizer Waiting for Cues on Tax Reform to Pursue Deals -- Update," published Aug. 1, 2017, at 1:19 p.m. EDT, incorrectly stated the company could see as many as 15 approvals by 2020 with blockbuster sales potential in the ninth paragraph. (Aug. 2, 2017)
Continue Reading Below
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 02, 2017 11:06 ET (15:06 GMT)