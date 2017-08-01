WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Aug 01

VENEZUELA OPPOSITION LEADERS TAKEN FROM HOMES

Intelligence officers dragged out two opposition leaders from homes, a day after President Nicolás Maduro threatened to imprison adversaries amid controversial election results. Their whereabouts were unknown.

BRAZIL'S CORRUPTION PROBE FACES ITS BIGGEST TEST CASE: THE PRESIDENT

Brazil's Congress is scheduled to begin voting on whether to put President Michel Temer on trial for alleged graft, as the far-reaching Car Wash inquiry reaches the highest levels of government.

STOLEN EMAILS SHOW TIES BETWEEN ENVOY AND CENTRAL 1MDB FIGURE

Newly released emails show a relationship between the United Arab Emirates' ambassador to the U.S. and Jho Low, a Malaysian financier U.S. law-enforcement officials say is at the center of a $4.5 billion misappropriation from a Malaysian state fund.

EUROZONE ECONOMY SPEEDS UP, BOOSTING CASE FOR ECB TAPER

Eurozone economic growth gathered pace in the three months to June, making it more likely the European Central Bank will remove some of its stimulus measures this year.

PENTAGON OFFERS PLAN TO ARM UKRAINE AGAINST REBELS

The Pentagon and State Department have devised plans to supply Ukraine with antitank missiles and other weaponry, as Kiev battles Russia-backed separatists and ties between Moscow and Washington fray.

GREEK COURT FINDS FORMER STATISTICS CHIEF GUILTY OF BREACHING DUTIES

A Greek court found the country's former top statistician guilty of breaching his duties, ruling he should have sought approval before he told European Union authorities of the full extent of Greece's budget deficit at the start of its debt crisis.

AS VERDICT NEARS, FORMER THAI LEADER YINGLUCK'S TRIAL RATTLES JUNTA

Defying warnings by the junta to stay away, more than 1,000 supporters of ousted Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra turned up for her court appearance, highlighting the political danger of her trial.

CHINA HITS OUT AT U.S. OVER NORTH KOREA

China's ambassador to the United Nations lashed out at the U.S. over North Korea, saying Washington was ratcheting up tensions with Pyongyang and violating Security Council resolutions calling for restraint and dialogue.

