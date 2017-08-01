Tech Stocks Higher On Earnings Growth - Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose amid continued strength in earnings. Overall, technology companies have reported an aggregate 14% growth rate in second-quarter earnings, the highest of any sector except energy, which was lapping a quarter of particularly low commodities prices in 2016, according to data analysis from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Strong sales of image sensors for cameras in iPhones and other smartphones boosted Sony's fiscal third-quarter earnings growth. Jonathan Bush, the founder and head of Athenahealth, will cede his chairmanship but stay as chief executive in a shake-up sparked by activist investor Elliott Management's interest in the health-tech company.
