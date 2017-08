Real estate company Supermarket Income REIT PLC (SUPR.LN) Tuesday announced the acquisition of one of Tesco PLC's (TSCO.LN) superstores in Norfolk, England for 43.2 million pounds ($57 million).

Continue Reading Below

Shares at 1326 GMT, unchanged at 101 pence valuing the company at GBP101 million.

-Write to Rory Gallivan at rory.gallivan@wsj.com; Twitter: @RoryGallivan

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2017 09:43 ET (13:43 GMT)