Subscribers: Changes to Australia Stock Market Summary

The Australia stock market closing comment stopped being published as of Monday, July 31. We will continue to report on Australia stock movements in Market Talk items throughout the day and will offer a summary in a Market Talk around 0630 GMT. Commentary on Australian stocks will continue to be part of global market updates throughout the Asian day. If you have any questions or concerns about this change, write to jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com.
August 01, 2017 01:54 ET (05:54 GMT)