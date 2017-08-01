SSE Sells Another 5% of Clyde Windfarm Scotland

SSE PLC (SSE.LN) announced the sale Tuesday of another 5% of Clyde Windfarm Scotland Ltd to Greencoat U.K. Wind PLC (UKW.LN) and GLIL Infrastructure LLP for 67.8 million pounds ($89.2 million) in cash, reducing its stake to 65%.

SSE, a gas and electricity supplier, said Greencoat and GLIL had the option to buy a further 14.9% of Clyde Windfarm for GBP202.2 million.

The Clyde windfarm is located in South Lanarkshire, Scotland.

Shares in SSE at 0815 GMT, up 5 pence, or 0.4%, at 1,384 pence valuing the company at GBP13.8 billion.

