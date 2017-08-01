SJM Holdings 1st Half Profit Down 13.2% on Weaker Revenue

SJM Holdings Tuesday reported a 13.2% decline in net profit for the first half of the year as revenue declined.

Net profit at the casino operator was 955 million Hong Kong dollars (US$122 million), compared with HK$1.1 billion in the first six months of last year.

Group revenue was down 1.9% on year to HK$20.64 billion, the company said in a regulatory filing.

August 01, 2017 06:48 ET (10:48 GMT)