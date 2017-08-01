Sampo Oyj Sampo Group's Half-Year Financial Report For 2017 Will Be Published On 9 August 2017

TIDMSAMPO

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1 August 2017 at 11:30

am

Sampo Group's Half-Year Financial Report for 2017 will be published on 9

August 2017

Sampo Group will publish the Half-Year Financial Report for January-June

2017 on 9 August between 9:30 am and 10:00 am Finnish time (7:30-8:00 am

UK time). The Half-Year Financial Report and Supplementary Financial

Information package will be available at www.sampo.com/result.

Press conference

9 August 12:30 pm Finnish time

Savoy (Main cabinet, 7th floor), Eteläesplanadi 14, Helsinki

Group CEO and President Kari Stadigh will give a presentation on Sampo's

January-June 2017 key figures. The presentation will be given in

Finnish.

Analyst conference call

9 August at 4:00 pm Finnish time (2:00 pm UK time)

tel. +44 (0)33 0336 9105, +1 719 325 2213, +46 (0)8 5033 6574, +358 (0)9

7479 0361

Confirmation Code: 2459098

Group CEO and President Kari Stadigh, Group CFO Peter Johansson, Head of

P&C Insurance Torbjörn Magnusson and Head of IR and Group

Communications Jarmo Salonen will attend an English-language conference

call for investors and analysts.

The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result. A

recorded version will later be available at the same address.

SAMPO PLC

Investor Relations and Group Communications

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

The principal media

Financial Supervisory Authority

www.sampo.com

