Dow Industrials Make Run at 22000

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed toward a fresh record Tuesday, and approached 22000, lifted by gains in bank stocks.

U.S. Consumer Spending Rose Slightly in June

Consumer spending inched up in June, a sign of modest momentum in a key segment of the U.S. economy.

Oil Futures Flash a Buy Signal

Patience is paying off for investors who stuck with bullish oil bets this year. Near-term oil prices are close to rising above longer term prices-a long anticipated shift that signals the global glut in crude may be easing.

Eurozone Economy Speeds Up, Boosting Case for ECB Taper

Eurozone economic growth gathered pace in the three months to June, making it more likely the European Central Bank will remove some of its stimulus measures this year.

U.S. Factory Activity Decelerated in July

The Institute for Supply Management said its index of U.S. manufacturing activity fell to 56.3 in July from 57.8 in June. A number above 50 indicates expansion.

Oil Edges Down After Week of Gains

Oil prices were mixed following a week of straight gains that brought the global oil benchmark above $50 a barrel for the first time in two months, amid growing optimism that the market is tightening.

U.S. Construction Spending Fell 1.3% in June

Spending on construction across the U.S. unexpectedly declined in June. Total U.S. construction spending fell 1.3% from May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.206 trillion, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed had expected 0.5% growth in June.

ETFs Now Have $1 Trillion More Than Hedge Funds

The fortunes of Wall Street's cheapest and priciest funds are diverging fast as exchange-traded funds held $1 trillion more in investor money than hedge funds globally for the first time ever at the end of June.

Brazil Central Bank Says Economy Still Struggling, But Stabilizing

Brazil's central bank said on Tuesday the economy is still struggling to recover from a deep slump, but is showing signs of stabilization.

Greek Court Finds Former Statistics Chief Guilty of Breaching Duties

A Greek court found the country's former top statistician guilty of breaching his duties, ruling he should have sought approval before he told European Union authorities of the full extent of Greece's budget deficit at the start of its debt crisis.

August 01, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)