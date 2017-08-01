Malaysia's 1MDB Delays Payment to Abu Dhabi Fund

A troubled Malaysian state-investment fund said it was delaying a payment of about $600 million that it owes to an Abu Dhabi sovereign-wealth fund because of regulatory hurdles in getting the money.

ETFs Now Have $1 Trillion More Than Hedge Funds

The fortunes of Wall Street's cheapest and priciest funds are diverging fast as exchange-traded funds held $1 trillion more in investor money than hedge funds globally for the first time ever at the end of June.

Auto Lender's Risks Larger Than They Appear

Subprime lender Credit Acceptance Corp. doesn't offer many details on how its loans are performing.

RBA Sounds Alarm on Australian Dollar's Strength

Australia's central bank ramped up its rhetoric on the Australian dollar, warning that the local currency's recent strength had become a threat to growth and job creation.

Inside Goldman's Struggle to Climb Out of Last Place in Trading

Goldman Sachs's 40% decline in fixed-income activity has rattled executives, sparking a charm offensive designed to showcase a more customer-friendly Goldman.

Brexit Could Lead to Loss of 17,000 U.K. Investment Banking Jobs

Up to 17,000 investment banking jobs could leave the U.K. soon after Brexit, according to the latest estimates from Oliver Wyman.

Stolen Emails Show Ties Between Envoy and Central 1MDB Figure

Newly released emails show a relationship between the United Arab Emirates' ambassador to the U.S. and Jho Low, a Malaysian financier U.S. law-enforcement officials say is at the center of a $4.5 billion misappropriation from a Malaysian state fund.

How Risky Loans Are Kept Afloat in Alphabet Soup

Corporate borrowers are relying on credit products from pre-crisis days known as collateralized loan obligations, or CLOs, more than they realize.

Can 'the Mooch' Return to Wall Street?

Anthony Scaramucci is out as White House communications director. Can he come back to Wall Street?

Dollar's Fall Threatens Foreign Stock Markets

A surprise fall in the dollar is taking the fizz out of international stock markets and prompting investors to damp overseas expectations for the months ahead.

August 01, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)