Oil Edges Down After Week of Gains

Oil prices were mixed following a week of straight gains that brought the global oil benchmark above $50 a barrel for the first time in two months, amid growing optimism that the market is tightening.

BP Says It Can Now Profit at Oil Below $50

British oil giant BP reported modest profit for this year's second quarter and said it can now break even when oil is at $47 a barrel, but its performance continued to be held back by the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

Blackstone Energy to Buy Stake in Troubled Rover Pipeline

Energy Transfer Partners said Blackstone Energy Partners will acquire a 32.4% stake in the Rover Pipeline project, which has faced environmental scrutiny due to spills of drilling mud in Ohio wetlands earlier this year.

Oil Futures Flash a Buy Signal

Patience is paying off for investors who stuck with bullish oil bets this year. Near-term oil prices are close to rising above longer term prices-a long anticipated shift that signals the global glut in crude may be easing.

Big Oil Bites the Low-Price Bullet

Investors need to make sure companies can keep paying their generous dividends.

Alphabet Sees Power in Molten Salt, a New Moonshot

Google parent Alphabet Inc. is pitching an idea to store power from renewable energy in tanks of molten salt and cold liquid, an example of the tech giant trying to marry its far-reaching ambitions with business demand.

Nuclear Power's Growth in U.S. Takes a Hit

Hopes for a U.S. nuclear renaissance dimmed Monday when the owner of a partially built power plant in South Carolina pulled the plug after its costs ballooned by billions of dollars.

OPEC Has a Crippling Problem: Its Members Can't Stop Pumping

Eight months after a landmark deal to cut oil output to force prices up, big budget obligations are driving members to keep producing.

Shell Shuts Down Europe's Largest Refinery After Fire

A fire at a high-voltage electricity switch station prompted the shutdown of the refinery in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, which had the capacity to refine 400,000 barrels of crude oil a day.

U.S. Weighs Sanctions Against Venezuela's Oil Industry

U.S. government officials are considering stepping up sanctions against Venezuela by targeting its vital oil industry, although an embargo against Venezuelan crude oil imports into the U.S. is off the table for now, people familiar with the deliberations say.

August 01, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)