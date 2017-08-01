ISM: U.S. Manufacturing Activity Decelerated in July

The Institute for Supply Management on Tuesday said its index of U.S. manufacturing activity fell to 56.3 in July from 57.8 in June.

A number above 50 indicates expansion. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a July reading of 56.2.

The closely watched gauge has been above the break-even mark every month for nearly a year. The June reading was the highest in nearly three years.

The survey found "expanding business conditions, with new orders, production, employment, backlog and exports all growing in July compared to June," ISM said.

Manufacturing accounts for only about 12% of U.S. economic output, but the sector is closely watched for signals about the trajectory of the wider economy.

Stronger growth overseas, a weaker dollar and some stability for oil prices have helped bolster factory fortunes in recent months.

