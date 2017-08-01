Hot Stocks to Watch in the U.S. and Canada

Among the companies with shares expected to trade actively in Tuesday's session are Sprint Corp. (S), Pfizer Inc. (PFE), Under Armour Inc. (UAA), and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL).

Shares of Sprint rose more than 3% in premarket trading after the wireless company reported earnings for its fiscal first quarter above Wall Street expectations. The company posted profit for the first time since 2014.

Pfizer's shares edged lower to $33.10 in premarket trading as the drug maker said sales continued to fall in its second quarter amid increased competition from biosimilars.

Under Armour slipped 2.4% in premarket trading to $19.56 after the company lowered its full-year outlook and said it would cut roughly 2% of its global workforce, or about 280 jobs, as it restructures amid a more challenging sports retail environment.

Shares in Royal Caribbean rose 3.7% to $117.25 in premarket trading after the cruise operator beat second-quarter profit and sales expectations and raised its earnings outlook. Total revenue increased 8.6% to $2.19 billion, in line with analyst estimates, as better-than-expected passenger ticket revenue offset a miss in onboard and other revenue.

Write to Ezequiel Minaya at Ezequiel.Minaya@wsj.com

August 01, 2017 08:55 ET (12:55 GMT)