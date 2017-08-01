Health Care Down After Mixed Earnings From Pfizer - Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies ticked down after mixed earnings from one drug giant. Shares of Pfizer were flat after it reported second-quarter revenue short of Wall Street targets, hurt by intensified competition from off-brand, generic versions of some products. Pfizer said it's holding off on acquisitions until the tax regime becomes clear before making decisions on a major acquisition of the kind that some analysts say it needs to reignite growth. India's cabinet rejected Chinese company Fosun Pharmaceuticals' $1.3 billion purchase of domestic drug maker Gland Pharma, The Wall Street Journal reported.
