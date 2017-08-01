Germany Sells EUR3.219 Billion in June 2019 Schatz

The German Finance Agency sold 3.219 billion euros ($3.8 billion) in its June 2019-dated treasury note at an auction on Tuesday.

The Schatz on offer was an existing issue that was reopened, the Bundesbank said.

Below are details of the auction, with amounts in euros. Figures in brackets are from the previous auction held on June 27.

Issue 0% June 14, 2019 Schatz

Amount on offer 4 bln

Bids received 6.524 bln

Bids accepted 3.219 bln

Bid-to-cover ratio 2.0 (2.1)

Average yield -0.69% (-0.61%)

Average price 101.306 (101.201)

Minimum price 101.300 (101.200)

Settlement date Aug. 3, 2017

The Bundesbank said all bids at the lowest price were accepted and it satisfied all the non-competitive bids at the weighted average price.

The Finance Agency retained EUR781 million for market-tending purposes, bringing the total issue size to EUR4 billion, as previously announced.

The German Finance Agency manages the country's federal debt, while the Deutsche Bundesbank is responsible for conducting debt auctions.

August 01, 2017 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)