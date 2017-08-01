On Our Radar

Deutsche Telekom 2Q 2017 -- Forecast

Features Dow Jones Newswires

FRANKFURT –  The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.XE) second-quarter results

Continue Reading Below

(figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released August 3.

===

. Forecast Change Reported

2nd Quarter 2Q17 in % Number 2Q16

Revenue 18,562 +4% 19 17,817

Continue Reading Below

EBITDA Adjusted 5,756 +5% 19 5,457

Net Income Attributable Adjusted 1,247 +18% 17 1,054

Net Income Attributable 954 +54% 15 621

Free Cashflow 1,425 +8% 13 1,320

Revenues Germany 5,067 -5% 13 5,338

Revenues USA 9,003 +10% 13 8,196

Revenues Europa 2,722 -3% 13 2,794

Revenues System Solutions 434 -75% 12 1,719

Revenues GHS* 99 -89% 10 910

EBITDA Adjusted Germany 2,105 +1% 19 2,078

EBITDA Adjusted USA 2,485 +14% 19 2,172

EBITDA Adjusted Europa 923 -5% 18 968

EBITDA Adjusted System Solutions 115 +3% 19 111

EBITDA Adjusted GHS* -108 +21% 18 -89

DPS 2017 0.65 +9% 18 0.60

Target Price 17.99 21

===

Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Factset.

DJG/mus

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2017 06:36 ET (10:36 GMT)