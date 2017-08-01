Deutsche Telekom 2Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT – The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.XE) second-quarter results
(figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released August 3.
. Forecast Change Reported
2nd Quarter 2Q17 in % Number 2Q16
Revenue 18,562 +4% 19 17,817
EBITDA Adjusted 5,756 +5% 19 5,457
Net Income Attributable Adjusted 1,247 +18% 17 1,054
Net Income Attributable 954 +54% 15 621
Free Cashflow 1,425 +8% 13 1,320
Revenues Germany 5,067 -5% 13 5,338
Revenues USA 9,003 +10% 13 8,196
Revenues Europa 2,722 -3% 13 2,794
Revenues System Solutions 434 -75% 12 1,719
Revenues GHS* 99 -89% 10 910
EBITDA Adjusted Germany 2,105 +1% 19 2,078
EBITDA Adjusted USA 2,485 +14% 19 2,172
EBITDA Adjusted Europa 923 -5% 18 968
EBITDA Adjusted System Solutions 115 +3% 19 111
EBITDA Adjusted GHS* -108 +21% 18 -89
DPS 2017 0.65 +9% 18 0.60
Target Price 17.99 21
Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Factset.
August 01, 2017 06:36 ET (10:36 GMT)