British American Tobacco: SFO Investigating Allegations Of Misconduct

British American Tobacco PLC (BATS.LN) Tuesday said it has been informed by the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office that it has now opened a formal investigation into the company related to allegations of misconduct.

Continue Reading Below

The maker of Lucky Strike cigarettes, which previously announced that it was itself investigating allegations of misconduct by the company in Africa, said it has been co-operating with the SFO on the matter and intends to co-operate with the investigation.

-Write to Rory Gallivan at rory.gallivan@wsj.com; Twitter: @RoryGallivan

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2017 03:03 ET (07:03 GMT)