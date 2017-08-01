Brazil's Industrial Output Stable on Month in June

Brazil's industrial output was stable in June comparing with the prior month, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, said Tuesday.

When compared with a year earlier, June industrial output was down 1.9%.

June's zero growth comes after two consecutive months of expansion, in which industrial production grew 2.5% in total, IBGE said.

A weekly survey of economists by the central bank released Monday forecast gross domestic product, a broader measure of economic growth, will expand 0.34% in 2017.

